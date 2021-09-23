Healthtech platform Medikabazaar raises $ 75 million

Mumbai

Boston Ivy Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which operates under the brand Medikabazaar, a B2B healthtech platform, said it has raised $75 million Series C investment led by Creaegis along with CDC Group, the U.K.’s development finance institution and existing investors.

Existing investors who participated in Series C round include Belgium based Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), HealthQuad Advisors Private Limited, Japan-based Rebright Partners, Continental Europe-based Kois Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, it said.

The funds will be utilised to strengthen the firm’s digital capabilities, deepen the supply ecosystem and technology driven distribution channels, and bolster capacity to provide a wider range of leading-edge quality medical supplies across diverse geographical regions.

This will also help it to augment its international operations especially across MENA and South East Asia markets.

Vivek Tiwari, Founder & CEO said, “The funds raised will enable us to enhance our international operations and deepen our presence in the Indian B2B healthtech industry.”