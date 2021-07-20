HealthifyMe raises $75 million

MUMBAI

20 July 2021 20:50 IST

HealthifyMe, a health and fitness app, said it has raised $75 million in a Series C round led by LeapFrog and Khosla Ventures.

HealthQuad, Unilever Ventures and Elm (Saudi Arabia PIF entity) also participated in the round along with existing investors Chiratae Ventures, Inventus Capital and Sistema Asia Capital, it said in a statement.

The company will use the funds to expand in India, Southeast Asia, make inroads into North America, as well as to acquire relevant companies in the digital health and fitness space.

Advertising

Advertising

It will also invest behind its AI-powered HealthifySmart Plans and plans to double its current engineering and design strength, it said.

It will be hiring senior leadership members across operations such ad marketing, HR and technology, it added.

“With our Series C (funding), we will take our offerings global — North America being a key part of the plan — and we are looking forward to hiring and partnering with people around the world who are passionate about using technology to drive positive behaviour change.”