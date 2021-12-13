Granules appoints former CFO of Dr. Reddy’s as additional director

HYDERABAD

13 December 2021 22:25 IST

Drugmaker Granules India has appointed Saumen Chakraborty, a former top level executive of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as an additional director.

The Board of Directors has appointed Saumen Chakraborty as an additional director, categorised as non-executive independent, on the board of the company with effect from December 13 and his appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders,” Granules said in a filing to the stock exchange on Monday.

Mr. Chakraborty retired as president and CFO of Dr. Reddy’s in November, 2020. He then served as an advisor to DRL for one year. He has over 37 years of experience in the field of both strategic and operational aspects of management and played a significant role in evolution of Dr. Reddy’s as a global pharmaceutical company from India while working as CXO over two decades in multiple areas, including corporate and global generics operations. He is the founder and MD of Samarjita Management Consultancy, Granules said.

Advertising

Advertising