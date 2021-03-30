Govt. releases GST dues of ₹44,000 crore

NEW DELHI

30 March 2021 22:43 IST

The Centre has released ₹44,000 crore of GST-related dues to States and Union Territories, whittling down unpaid GST compensation to States for FY21 to ₹63,000 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

On March 27, ₹30,000 crore as GST compensation was released to States, while ₹14,000 crore was remitted as ad-hoc settlement of IGST on Tuesday.

Total GST compensation released so far for FY21 is ₹70,000 crore. As per the GST Council’s decision, the Centre arranged a special borrowing window to raise ₹1.1 lakh crore to meet the compensation shortfall.

