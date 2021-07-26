Govt. cuts import levy on Masoor Dal

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021 23:18 IST

The government has reduced the effective customs duty payable on imports of Masoor Dal from 30% to 10%, the Finance Ministry said, citing ‘public interest’ and said this will bring down the retail price of the lentil.

High inflation in protein sources such as pulses, eggs and edible oils have spurred a spike in food inflation, which had moderated to 2% by April, while overall retail inflation has been beyond the central bank’s tolerance threshold of 6% for two months in a row since May.

These imports will now attract zero basic customs duty and a 10% Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess, reduced from 20% levied till date.

Similar cuts in the Masoor Dal import duties were implemented in June as well as September last year for a limited period. The latest notification, issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to implement the duty cuts from Tuesday, does not mention a cut-off date.