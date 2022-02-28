Google launches ‘Play Pass’ subscription in India

Google Play Pass, is currently available in 90 countries | Photo Credit: Reuters

February 28, 2022 14:27 IST

To offer over 1,000 apps and games without ads or in-app purchases.

NEW DELHI: Google on Monday announced the launch of ‘Play Pass’ subscription service in India that will provide Android device users access to over 1,000 applications and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments.

In India, users can get started with the service with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs. 99 per month or Rs 889 for the year. They can also avail a prepaid one month subscription for Rs. 109.

Play Pass, which is currently available in 90 countries, will offer a high-quality and curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries including many from India, Google said in a statement.

“With the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams,” it said, adding that Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month so that there is always something new to discover on Play Pass.

“With the launch of Play Pass in India, we are excited to offer a robust collection of unlocked titles to our users and looking forward to partnering with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love,” Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google India, said.

The company said Play Pass will give users access to well-known games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, along with apps such as Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, among others.

“Once Play Pass is available this week, users can start their trial by simply opening the Play Store app on their Android device, tapping the profile icon at the top right, and looking for “Play Pass.” Subscribers can access the collection of apps and games through the Play Pass tab or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket" when browsing titles on the Play Store,” it added.