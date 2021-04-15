Godrej Appliances unveils new AC range

MUMBAI

15 April 2021 21:22 IST

Godrej Appliances, a business of Godrej & Boyce, has introduced its range of 100% Made in India eco-friendly air conditioners with the added assurance of health.

“The new air-conditioners come with a special ‘Nano-Coated Anti-Viral Filtration Technology’ which eliminates 99.9% viral and bacterial particles coming in contact with the Nano Coated Filter surface, safeguarding consumer health and improve the hygiene at home,” the company said.

The entire new range spanning 30 models will be manufactured at Shirwal and Mohali where the company is investing ₹100 crore by 2025. AC production capacity will be augmented to 8 lakh units a year. The brand targets a market share of 10% over the next 3 years in the AC category.

Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president, Godrej Appliances, said, “We have been working towards improving our indigenous manufacturing capabilities through backward integrations, moving a step closer to being able to manufacture most of our product categories in-house.”