ADVERTISEMENT

Go First cancels all flights till May 28, citing operational reasons

May 26, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Go First said the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. It mentioned that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.

ANI

Go First airline aircrafts, stand parked at the apron of the Mumbai airport, on May 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Budget airline Go First has cancelled all its flights till May 28, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 26.

ALSO READ
DGCA asks Go First to submit a revival plan within 30 days

In a note posted on Twitter on Friday, the airline said, “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 28, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the convenience caused by the flight cancellations.”

The airline also said a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

The airline also said the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. It mentioned that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, budget carrier Go First replied to the show-cause notice issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) where the airline mentioned that it has no definite timeline to resume operations.

Civil aviation ministry officials said that airlines expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest.

"There is no definitive timeline as of now for the resumption of operations by Go First. They have expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest thought," a senior aviation ministry official said.

Earlier the regulator DGCA asked the company (Go First) to respond to the show cause notice within 15 days. The regulator had asked Go First to explain the reasons for its inability to run operations and stopped new bookings and halted the sale of tickets.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order which had admitted Go First Airlines' voluntary plea for insolvency. "It disposed of the lessors' petition and asked them to file an appeal before the NCLT."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US