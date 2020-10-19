Genius Teacher raises $2 million

MUMBAI

19 October 2020 20:22 IST

Genius Teacher, a quiz-based learning platform, has announced that it has raised angel round funding of $2 million from two institutional investors namely, Whiteboard Capital and VKG Ventures LLP and 50 angel investors.

With this, the firm has got the backing of early-stage investors namely Abhijit Bose (Whatsapp CEO, India), Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Sandeep Tandon (Co-Founder, Freecharge), Dhruv Agarwal (CEO, Proptiger), Justin Sway (CEO, Mmone online), Dan Lapus (Co-Founder, Cvent), Nimish Kampani (President, Let’s Venture), Gaurav Gupta (ex-VP, Snapdeal), Bikram Bedi (ex-MD AWS India) and Farooq Adam (Co-Founder, Fynd), the firm said in a statement.

Aditya Sharma, founder and CEO, Genius Teacher, said “Genius Teacher is all about transforming boring education to a learning adventure. We have a big vision to be the best quiz-based learning platform loved by millions of children in K-12.”

“Our big innovation of interest-based learning teaches children like never before. We will utilise our $2 million funds raised to create products for teachers and grow fast to million-plus students in the next 12 months,” he said.

Abhijit Bose, CEO of Whatsapp in India said, “Learning content has failed to spark children’s curiosity. The average time spent on even on the most popular educational app in India today is only 71 minuets. On the contrary, Genius Teacher clocks an average of 180 minuets.”

“This is a testament to how engaging Genius Teacher is for students,” he added.

Mr. Bose further said, “I’ve enjoyed seeing Genius grow so quickly. The founders are passionate and were ahead of the curve on using tech to revolutionize learning outcomes for students, especially in these times.”