Four States seek ₹16,467-cr special financial package

New Delhi,

23 March 2021 03:43 IST

Four states including Andhra Pradesh and Goa have sought ₹16,467 crore as special financial package from the Centre, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has received requests from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Nagaland for the special financial packages, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply.

Andhra Pradesh has sought release of ₹700 crore under the Special Development Package for backward areas, he said.

“The State government of Goa has sought a diamond jubilee year package amounting to ₹500 crore for the celebration of liberation from Portuguese rule. The State government of Manipur has sought a special economic package amounting to ₹14,567 crore including various sectors of economy,” he said.

Nagaland has sought a special assistance package amounting to ₹700 crore covering various sectors of economy, he added.

Following the scheme guidelines, he said, the union government examines requests of the State governments and transfers resources to States as grants-in-aid subject to availability of resources within gross budgetary support.

The release of funds to Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, is based on recommendations of the NITI Aayog subject to availability of resources with the Union Government within the gross budgetary support, he said.