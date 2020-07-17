For Business PagesCyient Q1 net drops 10%

HYDERABAD

17 July 2020 22:42 IST

Cyient Q1 net dips 10%, revenue drops 8.9%

Global engineering and technology solutions firm Cyient has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹81.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, a 10.4% drop from the ₹89.9 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations at ₹991.7 crore (₹1,089 crore) was lower by 8.93%. MD and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said the results for the quarter were better than expectations.

