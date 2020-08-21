Flipkart ropes in Sastodeal to take its sellers to Nepal

Bengaluru

21 August 2020 21:51 IST

Flipkart has entered into a partnership with Sastodeal, a Nepal-based e-commerce firm, to set up cross-border sales channel for Indian MSMEs.

Under the arrangement, Flipkart marketplace sellers operating across categories, including babycare and kids, audio devices, men’s clothing, women’s ethnic wear, and sports and fitness will be able to sell to customers in Nepal, as per a Flipkart statement.

“The partnership with Sastodeal, a home-grown brand like ours, will not just open doors for a wider market reach for our sellers, but also allow them to boost their business significantly,’’ said Jagjeet Harode, head of marketplace at Flipkart. “E-commerce business in Nepal has huge potential as more and more consumers take to online shopping. We are confident that new growth avenues such as this will boost the economic sentiment and growth prospects for local MSMEs in India.”

Advertising

Advertising

Flipkart Private Brands, MarQ and SmartBuy will also be listed on the Sastodeal platform, with a focus on categories such as electronics, home appliances, home decor, and furnishings.