Financial services firm XFlow raises $ 10.2 million

May 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

XFlow, a financial services and infrastructure company, said it has raised a Pre-Series A round of $10.2 million. The round is led by Square Peg with participation from Moore Strategic Ventures and existing investors Lightspeed and General Catalyst, the company said.

Previously, it had raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed, Stripe, and General Catalyst. The funds raised will be deployed towards expanding the product capabilities to support more currencies and local payment methods as well as growing business in India, it added.

“With this new round of funding, we aim to increase the number of currencies we support, expand coverage of local payment methods in various countries and support all kinds of businesses in India,” said Anand Balaji, co-founder and CEO of XFlow.

