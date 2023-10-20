EV firm Omega Seiki Mobility, Honda Power Pack enter into swappable battery pact in India

October 20, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

Electric Vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Honda Power Pack Energy India for availing swappable batteries for its vehicles.

As per this tie-up, Honda Power Pack Energy India, a subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co., Limited, will provide Omega Seiki Mobility with swappable batteries and establish a network of quick interchange stations in Tier-1 cities across India.

Battery swapping is expected to lead to eradication of range anxiety, lowering of EV prices.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility said, “In joining forces with Honda Power Pack Energy India, we embark on a thrilling journey towards reshaping India’s electric mobility landscape. The swappable battery technology represents a paradigm shift, offering unparalleled efficiency and environmental advantages.”

“It perfectly aligns with our vision of rapid, clean, and accessible electric transportation. This partnership is not just about mobility; it’s about empowerment, innovation, and a greener, more promising future for all of India,” he added.

Mr. Narang said in the next two years, his company intends to implement Honda e:Swap Technology in more than 10,000 vehicles in the passenger and cargo segments.

Tomohide Haraguchi, vice-president of Technology and OEM development, Honda Power Pack Energy India said, “The lithium-ion battery technology and know-how that Honda has cultivated over many years in the global 4-wheeler market were concentrated in this swappable battery pack called Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. This safe and reliable lithium-ion battery pack offering will surely accelerate the expansion of Omega Seiki Mobility’s sales expansion of innovative electric vehicles.”

