Essar Power appoints Ankur Kumar as green division CEO

April 11, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

MUMBAI

ADVERTISEMENT

Essar Power Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ankur Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer of its Renewables Business Divison. He will play a key role in advancing Essar’s commitment to transitioning into Green Energy and establishing a robust renewable ecosystem in India, the company said in a statement.

He was previously serving as the Chief Executive Officer at ACME Solar Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital said, “Essar is aggressively pursuing its vision of transorming sector landscapes to green. With Ankur Kumar joining us, we hope to furthur our plans in renewables. His wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership will help drive Essar Power towards a more sustainable future.”

Mr. Kumar said, “Our collective efforts will play a significant role in driving positive change for generations to come.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.