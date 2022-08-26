Essar Group to sell ports, power assets to Arcelor Mittal India for ₹19,000 crore

The deal also envisages a 50-50 joint venture, for building a 4 MTPA LNG terminal at Hazira, Gujarat, between Essar and ArcelorMittal

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 26, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

With this deal, Essar said it will conclude its planned asset- monetisation programme and complete the debt-repayment plan of $25 billion (₹2,00,000 crore) with the Indian banking sector being almost fully repaid.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

Essar Group said its entities have signed definitive agreements for divesting port, power and other logistics and infrastructure assets in India to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS) for a net value of $2.4 billion (₹19,000 crore).   

The transaction is expected to be funded only by AM/NS India. The assets are either captive, including port assets in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, or allied to AM/NS India’s steelmaking and will strengthen the strategic integration of the company’s manufacturing and logistics chain, AM/NS said in a statement.

“Full ownership of the strategically located port assets in Gujarat, Visakhapatnam and Paradip will ensure seamless connectivity and supply chain security for movement of raw materials and finished goods between AM/NS India’s manufacturing facilities in western, eastern and southern India, as well as for exports. Acquisition of the power and transmission assets will ensure cost-effective, long-term power supply and energy efficiency at Hazira,” the company said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal also envisages a 50-50 joint venture, for building a 4 MTPA LNG terminal at Hazira, Gujarat, between Essar and ArcelorMittal. 

Rewant Ruia, director, Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd., said “With this deal, which yields a multifold return on our investments, Essar Ports & Terminals has unlocked value for all its stakeholders and will continue to focus on building new and modern core infrastructure assets in India and overseas.” 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Prashant Ruia, director, Essar Capital, said “Essar is now repositioned for growth and resurgence. After consolidating our businesses over the last 4 years, we have now entered the next growth phase focused on helping build a sustainable energy future that will impact lives and livelihoods for a greener world.” 

With this deal, Essar said it will conclude its planned asset monetisation programme and complete the debt repayment plan of $25 billion (₹2,00,000 crore) with the Indian banking sector being almost fully repaid. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app