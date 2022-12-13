EKA gets CMVR certification for 2.5-tonne electric light CV

December 13, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

EKA, an electric vehicle manufacturing and technology company and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, said it had received the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) certification for its 2.5-tonne GVM electric light commercial vehicle from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).

“This makes EKA Mobility the first mover to bring an electric pickup truck to the Indian market in the 2.5-tonne GVM category, ahead of other automakers,” the company said.

The company is expected to start production of the e-LCV in Pune this month and plans to roll out the first lot to select customers early next year.

Sudhir Mehta, founder & chairman, EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions, said, “The completion of our e-LCV’s homologation is a truly monumental achievement by the whole team in a such short span of time.”

“It strengthens our commitment to making the first-time-right product from scratch in India, for India and the global market,” he added.

B. Anil Baliga, president, EKA said, “This segment is likely to reach close to 1,00,000 numbers over the next five years. We are planning to push the initial lot by end of January 23 to a select few customers for initial feedback, and performance tracking and will eventually ramp up the production over the next couple of months.

