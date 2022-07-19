Business

Eka Care raises $15 million

Special Correspondent Mumbai July 19, 2022 21:11 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 21:11 IST

Eka Care, a healthcare technology company for managing health profiles, said it had raised $15 million in Series A led by Hummingbird Ventures with participation from 3one4Capital, Mirae Assets, Verlinvest, Aditya Birla Ventures, Binny Bansal, Rohit MA and other investors.

The company said it would use the raised capital for product development, hiring, educating consumers on the benefits of maintaining a health profile and helping doctors move to digital practice.

“Our vision is to build a technology backbone to create and manage a health profile for every Indian,” said Vikalp Sahni, Founder & CEO, Eka Care.

