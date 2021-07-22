Eight students to match wits in CMA Online Business Quiz 2021

CHENNAI

22 July 2021 18:20 IST

Finals to be held online on July 25

Eight students will battle it out in the grand finale of the CMA Online Business Quiz 2021, organised by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) in association with The Hindu. The finals of the all India quiz will be held on July 25 from 11 a.m. onwards.

The eight participants who made it to the finals are Sanvedi Rane, Bhagyashri Taparia, Edde Nikil Kumar Reddy, T.P. Rakesh, Priyanka Surana, Amandeep Singh, Riya Chandak and Yash Kansal. The finalists were selected from the 263 students who made to the second level qualifying round. More than 10,000 students participated in the online preliminary round.

ICAI president Biswarup Basu, vice-president P. Raju Iyer and Chairman of Placement Committee Balwinder Singh, would be the special guests for the final round. Debasish Mitra, Chairman Board of Advanced Studies and Research, will be the quiz master, according to a release.

Visitors can register for the event at https://bit.ly/THICAIE or by scanning the QR code.