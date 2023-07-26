Eastman Exports partners Bharat Biotech arm for 20% stake sale

July 26, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Knitwear exporter Eastman Exports Global Clothing has partnered Bharat Biotech Group’s investment arm for about 20% stake sale.

A press release said the share purchase agreement between the two companies has been approved by the Competition Commission of India under the “green channel” route. The deal has now been executed with both teams working in a partnership model to grow the business.

Eastman Exports will use the funds for capital expenditure, strengthening backward integration, and customer acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds will also be used to increase its global presence. N. Chandran, chairman of the company, said, “The funds will be used in strengthening our capacities and backward integration besides reaching out to newer markets. We have already set up an office in the U.S. and our U.K. office is expected to open soon. With India signing a Free Trade Agreement with the UAE, we will look at foraying into West Asia as well.” The company is also keen on venturing into the Australia, Japan, UAE and the European markets.

Suchitra Ella, Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said, “India is one of the few vertically integrated countries in cotton-based apparels, our vision is to grow this industry and support manufacturing from India to the world.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.