‘E-tailers see 55% rise in 1st week of festive sales’

Bengaluru

27 October 2020 22:46 IST

Affordability, a key driver: Redseer

‘E-tailers’ festive sales rise 55% in first week’

The first week of festive sales ended October 21, saw a 55% year-on-year growth with goods worth $4.1 billion (₹29,000 crore) being sold across several e-tailing platforms. This compares with last year’s $2.7 billion, exceeding RedSeer Consulting’s pre-festive sale forecast of $4 billion for the period. Smartphones constituted 47% of the total sales, driven by new launches and affordable models.

