DXC Technology appoints Nachiket Sukhtankar as MD

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 16 March 2020 22:17 IST
Updated: 16 March 2020 22:17 IST

DXC Technology has appointed Nachiket Sukhtankar as managing director of the company’s business operations in India with immediate effect He will report to Vinod Bagal, executive vice president, Global Transformation, at DXC.

Mr. Sukhtankar brings over 25 years of experience in business strategy, management and leadership at both the regional and global levels. He has worked in the technology and IT services sector with TCS, Infosys and, most recently, Accenture, as per a company statement.

