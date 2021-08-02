DXC, Nasscom to train 7,500 needy students in digital technologies
DXC Technology and Nasscom Foundation have jointly unveiled an employability programme to train 7,500 underserved students from Karnataka, A.P., Telangana, Odisha, M.P. and Maharashtra in new-age technologies. These students, chosen from technical and non-technical colleges from 35 tier II and tier III towns in the country, would be trained in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Internet of Things, UI-UX design and Cybersecurity. About 2,500 students had already been identified while the rest of the candidates would be onboarded by August end, Nasscom said in a release.
TMI e2E Academy has been selected as the training partner and the programme would be run on Future Skills Prime, a platform introduced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The 80-hour training programme was expected to equip students with soft and technical skill and make them industry and job ready, Nasscom said.