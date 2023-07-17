‘Dubai saw 23% rise in tourists arrivals from India during January-May’

July 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said it witnessed a 23% rise in visitor arrivals from India between January-May compared with the same period in 2019.

“India is a top priority for us,” said Bader Ali Habib, Head of South Asia, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

“Our pan-India outreach has yielded remarkable results, with a 23% increase in overnight visitor numbers compared to 2019 surpassing one million visitors for in the first five months of the year.’‘

In the January-June period, DET, a United Arab Emirates body promoted economic growth through expanding tourism business.

It organised several familiarisation trips and hosted over 200 travel agents from 30 cities across regions of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujrat, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

In March, DET organised roadshows in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai to position Dubai as a preferred international destination for the summer holidays. These events provided a platform for the Indian travel trade to connect with Dubai stakeholders including airlines, destination management companies, hotels and resorts, and attractions in Dubai, claimed DET in a statement.

To penetrate further, DET also hosted trade dinners in tier II cities including Jaipur, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar to showcase Dubai’s tourism possibilities.

