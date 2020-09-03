BusinessHYDERABAD 03 September 2020 22:05 IST
Dr. Reddy’s introduces generic version of Concerta in U.S.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release tablets, indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, in the U.S. market.
The tablets are therapeutic-equivalent generic version of Concerta (methylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release tablets. Concerta is a trademark owned or licensed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., the company said.
The Concerta brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $1.159 billion MAT for the most recent 12 months ended in June 2020, Dr. Reddy’s said.
