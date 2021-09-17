DHL Express hikes price by 6.9% for 2022

MUMBAI

17 September 2021 23:55 IST

DHL Express has announced a price increase that will take effect on January 1, 2022. Compared to 2021, the average increase in India will be 6.9%, the company said in a statement.

R.S Subramanian, SVP & Managing Director, DHL Express India said “The annual price adjustment allows us to invest more towards digital tools. It also allows us to invest in facility and fleet expansion to ensure resilient, sustainable and best-in-class customer solutions.”

