DGTR recommends withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on viscose

COIMBATORE

03 August 2021 23:08 IST

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre originating in or exported from Indonesia or China and are imported by India.

In a notification dated July 31, related to anti-dumping duty investigation concerning import of viscose staple fibre, the DGTR said, ‘the authority considers it appropriate to recommend withdrawal of anti-dumping duty’ on import of viscose fibre from Indonesia or China. The DGTR had studied the imports from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 202. The injury analysis period covered 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020.

