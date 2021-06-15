Deutsche Bank to hire 3,000 techies globally

Bengaluru

15 June 2021 22:50 IST

Bank ‘retiring’ legacy IT systems

Deutsche Bank said it plans to hire more than 3,000 techies this year to strengthen technology centres in India, Russia, Romania and U.S.

The bank would hire more than 1,000 people in India, including 300 engineering graduates of various disciplines from 30 different campuses of NITs and IITs. These freshers are expected to come on board in July.

The bank had recently streamlined its global technology development landscape to ramp up focus through key locations such as Pune, Bengaluru, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Bucharest and Cary.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of its €13-billion digital transformation journey between 2019 and 2022, the bank is in the process of replacing its legacy IT systems with modern processes.

“Retiring duplicated and outdated applications is estimated to deliver over €150 million of annual cost savings globally for Deutsche Bank by the end of 2022,” said Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Global Chief Information Officer for Corporate Functions and Global Head of Technology Centres at Deutsche Bank.