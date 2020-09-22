Demand for contactless communication boosts start-up Zunroof’s IoT home product bookings

NEW DELHI

22 September 2020 22:03 IST

Gurgaon-based start-up Zunroof, which on Tuesday announced foray into IoT-based home products, said it has already received over 50,000 bookings for such products, including smart camera, remotes and switches, from commercial buyers due to increased interest in making shared spaces as contactless as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the current environment, there is extra interest and acceptance for these IoT products, in addition to use cases we had thought of when we started building these products,” Pranesh Chaudhary, founder and CEO of ZunRoof, said during a conference.

He added that with these devices allowing completely contactless communication, there has been good interest from real estate developers, hotels, hospitals, co-living spaces and cloud kitchens.

Advertising

Advertising

“There have been a lot of requests from hospitals and hotels from smart products especially in these COVID-19 times, such as smart cameras. Everybody is looking for contactless communication, For example, the doctor can talk to the patient…,” he added.

The company, which up till now provided solar energy-based solutions, launched a host of home-automation products such as smart plug, smart remote, smart camera, smart security system, video doorbell and LED bulbs.

Asked about the company’s revenue, Mr. Chaudhary said, “Our revenue till FY20 has been all solar driven. In FY19, we ended with ₹9 crore in revenue. We grew 9x in FY19 over FY 18, when the base was low. In FY20, for which audit should be completed soon, we grew about 3x with about ₹28 crore in annual revenue. This year we are projected to do 3x of that.”