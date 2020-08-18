Deloitte to buy ad advisory Spatial Access

MUMBAI

18 August 2020 22:38 IST

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has announced the acquisition of Spatial Access, a specialised advertising and marketing advisory and analytics firm, for an unspecified amount to enhance its advisory capabilities and help brands make efficient advertising and marketing decisions.

“Deloitte strengthens its foothold in the advertising and marketing advisory space by enabling clients to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing spends which are directly aligned to their business objectives,” said Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment industry lead, risk advisory, Deloitte India.

“Our endeavour is to help brands address their business challenges by introducing value added and differentiated tech-enabled solutions across the A&M value chain,” he added.

Advertising

“At Spatial Access, our differentiator lies in understanding the key challenges of the advertising and marketing fraternity. We have an insiders’ view of the industry,” said Meenakshi Menon, founder, Spatial Access.

“This proposition, combined with the need to scale up the impact of marketing through the technology and analytics skills of Deloitte is poised to provide a more holistic, effective, and efficient solution suite on a larger platform and most importantly, deliver significantly enhanced value to our stakeholders,” she said.

Deloitte’s takeover of Spatal Access would enable advertisers and marketers across the country to benefit from this combined domain expertise, it said.