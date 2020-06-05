DB Schenker unveils new brand design

MUMBAI

05 June 2020 22:54 IST

DB Schenker, a global logistics provider, has announced its new brand identity with a focus on new designs and a new corporate layout. The enhanced brand identity symbolises the company’s strengths, the company said. Vishal Sharma, CEO – Cluster India and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker, said, “The new design and layout under the umbrella brand reflect our core principal of being a people-focused brand. India is a priority market for DB Schenker globally and we believe that the repositioning will help the brand establish unique territory in the logistics space.”

