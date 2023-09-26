CyborgIntell unveils end-to-end AI platform for BFSI firms 

September 26, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

CyborgIntell, an enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that automates the entire lifecycle of Data Science and Machine Learning, has announced two additions to its zero-code AI platform, engineered for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

The full stack product suite now includes two solutions: Feature Store and Model Risk Management (MRM), the company said.

Feature Store automatically creates thousands of new features from raw data, saving 90% of time spent in data preparation for modelling. This allows financial institutions to measure hidden transactions behaviour, transaction patterns and habits, payment preference, risk behaviour, depth and breadth of customer relationship and more, the company said. “Thereby solving diverse business challenges and providing a 360-degree view of the financial institution data within seconds,” it said.

On the other hand, Feature Store will reduce time to compute, create multiple data lineage for model development and experimentation, prevent errors, feature validation and undertake tracing to reduce risk.

“This next-gen store will also offer pre-built features for lending, banking, and insurance and showcase complete explainability and documentation for streamlined operations,” the company added.

“For too long, financial organisations have been struggling to harness the raw power of data effectively. With our turbo charged next-gen AI offering, CyborgIntell aims to empower BFSI businesses to derive unparalleled value from their data to arrive at expedited decisions that will transform their business and unlock ROI from the day zero,” Suman Singh, Founder and CEO, CyborgIntell, said in an interaction.

The company’s other product Model Risk Management (MRM) or diagnosis tool, is designed to instil trust in AI deployments which monitors more than 60 different parameters for three different kinds of reports namely model, feature and data drift reports.

“MRM’s monitoring capabilities generate early warning indicators if the AI fails and also provides root cause analysis of failure of AI,” the company said.

“Moreover, it also tracks if there’s any change in customer behaviour or pattern, or the model has started deteriorating and helps to self-mitigate the problems,” it added.

“Model Risk Management is not just a feature; it’s a safeguard. It transforms AI from a powerful tool into a reliable ally, giving businesses the confidence to make data-driven decisions without the looming fear of unpredictability or failure,” said Amit Kumar,Co- founder and VP Product Engineering, CyborgIntell.

“From root cause analysis to self-mitigation of problems, the MRM ensures that the client’s AI remains a reliable asset,” he added.

