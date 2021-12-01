‘Cyberattacks hit 26,000 Indian sites in 10 months’

NEW DELHI

01 December 2021 22:39 IST

Hidden servers help veil identity: MoS

Almost 26,000 Indian websites have been hacked into in the 10-month period ended October, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

“CERT-In has reported that a total number of 17,560, 24,768, 26,121 and 25,870 Indian websites were hacked during the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 (up to October), respectively,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cybersecurity incidents in India.

“There have been attempts from time to time to launch cyberattacks on Indian cyberspace... attackers are compromising computer systems located in different parts of the world and use masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which the attacks are being launched,” the Minister said in his reply to the lower house.

He added that according to the logs analysed and made available to CERT-In, the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of computers from where the attacks appear to originate belong to countries as varied as Algeria, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Netherlands, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, USA and Vietnam.

He added that the government is fully cognisant and aware of various cybersecurity threats including cyber terrorism; and has taken various measures to enhance the cybersecurity posture and prevent cyberattacks.