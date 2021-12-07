CUB unveils payment ‘keychain’

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 22:25 IST

Private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB), in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and manufacturing partner Seshaasai, has unveiled ‘On-the-Go’ contactless wearable keychains for debit cards.

The device would enable customers to make fast payments up to ₹5,000 in all RuPay enabled point-of-sale devices without entering a PIN, the lender said in a statement.

For payments above ₹5,000, customers would need to tap and then enter the PIN, CUB added.

Advertising

Advertising