Cub customers can use their voice to login

April 12, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Chennai

City Union Bank Ltd., (CUB) in association with Kaizen Secure Voiz Pvt. Ltd., has rolled out voice biometric authentication for logging into its mobile banking application.

“We are the first bank in the country to introduce voice biometric authentication for our customers,” said N. Kamakodi, MD & CEO after the roll-out. Voice biometric will be one more option for customers to login along with user id, PIN, face id and fingerprint authentication, he said. Asserting that this new technology will protect the bank customers from fraudsters, he said recorded voice and mimicked voice will be rejected. “Shortly, voice biometric will be extended for net banking users, which is under beta,” he added.

Initially, customers can use voice biometric for login purpose alone, he said. Customers have to register one time with their voice, which will be validated on various parameters. Later, they can login using their voice. “Your voice is your password”, he said.

