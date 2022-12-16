Crude oil imports surged 52.6% to $146.57 bn in April-November: Commerce Ministry data

December 16, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The country's imports of crude oil rose by 52.6% to $146.57 billion during April-November period this fiscal, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Coal and coke imports increased by 97.7% to $37.25 billion in the same period, the data showed.

Gold imports, however, dipped by 18.1% to $27.21 billion during the eight-month period.

The other products which recorded double digit growth in imports include electronics, chemicals, transport equipment and vegetable oil. Vegetable oil imports rose by 16.7% to $14.28 billion.

In exports, sectors which recorded negative growth during the period include engineering goods (-2%), cotton yarn/fabrics/madeups (-25.8%) and plastic (-9.66%).

Petroleum exports grew by 58.9% to $62.65 billion, while gems and jewellery shipments increased by 2% to $26.45 billion during the period under review.

India's exports posted barely perceptible growth of 0.59% to $31.99 billion in November, even as the trade deficit widened to $23.89 billion during the month.

Briefing reporters on the trade data, Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry L. Satya Srinivas said that the government was regularly monitoring the export performance through meetings with Indian missions abroad and export promotion councils.