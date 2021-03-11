Contract management firm Icertis gets $80 mn

Bengaluru

11 March 2021 22:48 IST

Contract management firm Icertis received an investment of $80 million, almost tripling its valuation to $2.8 billion, as per the company. The latest round, Series F, was led by existing investor B Capital Group with participation from Greycroft, Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, PSP Growth and e.ventures. Icertis, which works with clients such as Apple and Microsoft, has so far raised $280 million. The earlier round, two years ago, had valued the company at almost $1 billion.

Started by Samir Bodas and Manish Darda, Icertis provides cloud-based software that allows companies to manage all their contracts.

