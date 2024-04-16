ChrysCapital to invest $70 million in La Renon Healthcare

April 16, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

ChrysCapital, a private equity fund investing in India, has announced plans to $70 million in Ahmedabad based La Renon Healthcare.

Kshitij Sheth, Managing Director, ChrysCapital said, “La Renon is among the fastest growing companies in the domestic pharma formulations market and has attained leadership positions across several niche and chronic therapeutic areas. It has a stellar management team.”

Pankaj Singh, Chairman and Founder, La Renon said, “ChrysCapital’s investment is an endorsement of La Renon’s capabilities and will also provide necessary impetus to company’s ambitious plan of being in top 20 Indian pharma company in next 5 years.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.