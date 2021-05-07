Chinese airline to restart cargo service to India

HYDERABAD

07 May 2021 04:04 IST

In some relief for the Indian pharmaceuticals industry and towards ensuring continuity in key raw material supplies from China, Sichuan Airlines is resuming cargo services to India. Chengdu-Bengaluru service will start on May 9 and Chengdu to Chennai, from May 12, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India director general Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said.

