China’s Sept. factory activity unexpectedly expands: official PMI

Reuters BEIJING
September 30, 2022 20:33 IST

China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded in September, an official survey showed on Friday, even as authorities imposed strict COVID-19 curbs in big cities and export growth softened.

It returned to growth after contracting for two consecutive months.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 50.1 in September, from 49.4 in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.

The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PMI to come in at 49.6.

