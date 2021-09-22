Centre extends Uday Kotak’s term at IL&FS

MUMBAI

22 September 2021

The Government of India has extended the term of banker Uday Kotak as non-executive board member and chairman of the scam-tainted Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. (IL&FS) by six months till April 2, 2022.

His current term is scheduled to expire on October 2.

“IL&FS is privileged to enjoy the continued leadership of Mr. Kotak for another six months,” said C.S. Rajan,MD. “ I am confident that under his guidance IL&FS would accomplish the resolution targets set.”

