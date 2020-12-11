Centre cancels 1.63 lakh GST registrations

NEW DELHI

11 December 2020 22:42 IST

The government has cancelled more than 1.63 lakh GST registrations over October and November due to non-filing of returns by the taxpayers concerned for more than six months, Revenue Department sources said. This exercise is aimed at weeding out fake firms, fly-by-night operators, and circular trading entities.

More than 11,000 GST registrations were cancelled in Ahmedabad and nearly 20,000 in the Chennai GST and central excise zone. Officials said that cancellation proceedings were being initiated for about 29,000 more taxpayers who had not filed their GSTR-3B returns for more than six months.

