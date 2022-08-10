BYD India ties up with HDFC Bank for dealer finance

August 10, 2022 20:59 IST

BYD India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed New Energy Vehicle manufacturer BYD, has signed a pact with HDFC Bank towards stock financing solution to its pan India dealer network.

The strategic tie-up will provide BYD’s dealers access to inventory finance for the electric cars, BYD India said in a statement.

“We believe in creating an eco-system that brings original equipment manufacturers, dealers and financiers together thus enabling customers to purchase their electric vehicle,” said Vikas Pandey, business manager, Auto Loan, HDFC Bank.

“The strategic tie-up with HDFC Bank gives our dealers the access to inventory funding and cash credit and also helps them manage other expenses,” said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior V-P, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India.