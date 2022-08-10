Business

BYD India ties up with HDFC Bank for dealer finance

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 10, 2022 20:59 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:59 IST

BYD India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed New Energy Vehicle manufacturer BYD, has signed a pact with HDFC Bank towards stock financing solution to its pan India dealer network.

The strategic tie-up will provide BYD’s dealers access to inventory finance for the electric cars, BYD India said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We believe in creating an eco-system that brings original equipment manufacturers, dealers and financiers together thus enabling customers to purchase their electric vehicle,” said Vikas Pandey, business manager, Auto Loan, HDFC Bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The strategic tie-up with HDFC Bank gives our dealers the access to inventory funding and cash credit and also helps them manage other expenses,” said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior V-P, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...