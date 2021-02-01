Union Budget 2021 | Additional deduction of ₹1.5 lakh on home loan interest extended till March 2022

New Delhi

01 February 2021 15:11 IST

The Minister said that the government is committed to promote supply of affordable rental housing for migrant workers.

The government on Monday extended the additional tax deduction of ₹1.5 lakh on interest paid on housing loan for purchase of affordable homes by one more year to March 31, 2022, a move aimed at boosting demand in the sluggish real estate sector.

The additional deduction of ₹1.5 lakh over and above ₹2 lakh was introduced in the 2019 budget. This was allowed for those buying homes for the first time and of up to ₹45 lakh.

In the budget speech for 2021-22 fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government sees 'Housing for All' and affordable housing as priority areas. Now, a person purchasing an affordable house will get an enhanced interest deduction of up to ₹3.5 lakh. "Further, to keep up the supply of affordable houses, I propose that affordable housing projects can avail a tax holiday for one more year – till 31st March, 2022," Ms. Sitharaman said.

For this, I propose to allow tax exemption for notified Affordable Rental Housing Projects." These two Budget proposals are aimed at increasing demand as well as supply in the affordable housing segment, which has already been accorded with the infrastructure status.

According to property consultants and data analytic firms, housing sales across major 7-8 cities fell around 40-50% during the 2020 calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, demand has been steadily improving since July last year on pent up as well festive demand.