ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023 | Marginal increase of 3.43% for health, research budget slashed by 6.87%

February 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) which provides cashless health insurance of up to ₹5 lakh per family has been allocated ₹7,200 crore in FY 23-24, higher than last year’s ₹6,412 crore

Maitri Porecha

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Budget 2023-24 has announced an allocation of ₹89,155 crore for the Ministry of Health, which is 3.43% higher than its FY23 outlay of ₹86,200.65 crore. 

Of the ₹89,155 crore outlay, ₹86,175 crore has been earmarked for the Department of Health and Family Welfare and ₹2,980 crore for the Department of Health Research. The Indian Council of Medical Research falls under the Department of Health Research. 

Also Read | Medical devices industry distressed over Budget 2023 announcements

ALSO READ
Budget 2023 | Changes in allocation for key schemes including MGNREGS, PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat

As compared to FY22-23 when ₹3,200 crore was allocated to the Department of Health Research, the allocation has been slashed. There is a 6.87% decrease in the allocation this year, Budget documents note. The allocation has decreased due to lower utilisation of funds. In FY 21-22, only ₹2,690.61 crore was utilised. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) which provides cashless health insurance of up to ₹5 lakh per family has been allocated ₹7,200 crore in FY 23-24, higher than last year’s ₹6,412 crore. However, utilisation of funds under the scheme has been low with only ₹3,115 crore being used in FY 21-22. PM-JAY has seen up to 4.3 crore hospital admissions as of January 4, with less than 50% of the originally targeted 50 crore beneficiaries registered under the scheme. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US