BPM firm One Point One Solutions scales up business, adds new clients

November 22, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

One Point One Solutions, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, said it has enhanced engagement and signed up new clients including Razorpay, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, The Giving Movement, BZinga and BridgeLabz.

Currently, the firm handles customer management through email ticketing, WhatApp services. Going forward it plans broadbase its offering in B2B and B2C segments. 

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions, said, “These recent business wins as well as increasing wallet share with clients shows the trust in the company with existing and new customers.”

“These new clients as well as new processes with existing clients will help improve our capacity utilisation levels gradually to help reach our targeted utilisations levels in the domestic market over the next 12 months,” he said.

“On the international business front, we have already added clients and we hope to add more in the current financial year which will help us increase our shift utilisation resulting in higher profitability next year,” he added. 

