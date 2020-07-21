Business21 July 2020 22:39 IST
Boddu is new MD and CEO of KVB
Updated: 21 July 2020 22:39 IST
Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (KVB) has appointed Ramesh Babu Boddu as the managing director and chief executive officer. At a board meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Boddu was co-opted as an additional director and subsequently appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years from the date of taking charge, according to a filing.
He succeeds P.R. Seshadri, who resigned in January 2020 on personal grounds.
