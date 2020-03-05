Blackstone keen to invest in India’s distressed assets, says Schwarzman

MUMBAI

Chairman of the PE major wants Indian banks to follow U.S. model

Blackstone, one of world’s largest private equity (PE) is bullish to invest in India inspite of the economic slowdown in the country.

The PE major has identified “stressed assets” and warehousing as the new areas of investment besides focus on technology and real estate, according to Blackstone’s chairman, CEO and co-founder Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Hinting at buying stressed assets, Mr. Schwarzman said, “Issues with India are more about slowing economic growth and limited credit extension by the banking system and neo banks, and that should create more need for owners of companies to look for other sources of liquidity.

For us, if there is something very attractive here, we’ve a lot of long term confidence in India. So, we will be very active buyers or lenders in this market.” Blackstone has so far invested over $15 billion in India since it started Indian operations in 2006. Most of its investments includes private equity play in enterprises and bets on realty, of late. “Blackstone India will be focussing on the real estate sector to create spaces that can be hired by IT companies and also warehousing space going forward,” said Schwarzman adding that the com6 has a dry powder of $150 billion of committed money yet to find takers globally which makes it the best placed to take care of such requirements.

To a query by The Hindu, Mr. Schwarzman declined to comment if he will play the role of a negotiator in the U.S. - India trade deal. Mr. Schwarzman played a key role of a negotiator in the U.S.-China trade deal. Mr. Schwarzman is not happy with the liquidity crisis in the Indian banking system and wants Indian banks to follow the U.S. model.

“I am bullish on India, India is a great market. However, the inflation has gone up and there are issues with banking system with lack of liquidity. The economic growth has co-relation with the banking system. You can’t have a healthy person if the heart isn’t healthy. You need to get rid of the bad loans. After the 2008 crisis, U.S. has most strong and conservative banking system in the world. Hope, India will follow the US path,” said Mr. Schwarzman.

When asked about impact of coronavirus, Mr. Schwarzman said that the coronavirus epidemic was a black swan event globally and flagged risks to companies’ profits globally.

“It is unclear if the U.S. Fed’s decision to cut rates will have the desired impact. It is not markets or the availability of the money which will decide the way forward, but the way consumer confidence evolves from here on,” he added.