Bajaj Auto unveils BS-VI three-wheelers

NEW DELHI

16 March 2020 22:29 IST

Bajaj Auto on Monday announced the launch of their BS VI range of three-wheeler commercial vehicles across its three-wheeler brands — RE, Maxima and Maxima Cargo.

“Bajaj Auto has launched 14 BS VI-compliant products across the RE, Maxima and Maxima Cargo brands.This is the widest range of commercial three-wheelers now available in BS VI technology. Bajaj Auto has transitioned to BS VI version for the entire three-wheeler range,” the company said in a statement.

Samardeep Subandh, joint president, Bajaj Auto-Intracity Business Unit, said, “The introduction of these models completes the transition of our entire product range to BS VI emission norms ahead of time. We are confident that the new BS VI products in RE and Maxima range will further strengthen our leadership position in the market..”

