Bajaj Allianz, TropoGo join hands for drone insurance

HYDERABAD

25 November 2021 21:54 IST

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has announced an association with TropoGo under which the start-up will distribute its drone insurance product in the country.

“The partnership with TropoGo will enable provide a comprehensive drone insurance protection cover to their extensive network of customers,” Bajaj Allianz General Insurance MD and CEO Tapan Singhel said. TropoGo has established an integrated marketplace providing a one-stop-shop for the drone ecosystem.

Bajaj Allianz said in a release its drone insurance will cover damage to the drone and its payload, third party liability along with additional covers for BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) endorsement, and night flying endorsement. The cover will provide coverage for replacement or repair, accidental loss of or damage to the unmanned aircraft system arising from the risks covered, including disappearance if the UAS is unreported after the commencement of flight. The third-party liability coverage will cover legal liabilities like bodily damage or property damage claims to third parties arising out of usage and operation of drones.

TropoGo founder Sandipan Sen said, “We have joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance which will empower us to further expand the insurance offering to the rapidly growing Indian drone ecosystem.”